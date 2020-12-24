New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 2,238,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.35, to imply a decline of -0.34% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $12.09, putting it -16.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $4.81 Billion, with an average of 4.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NYCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside on the day, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.47 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and 6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.14%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 20.33 Million shares and set a 4.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.48, implying an increase of 10.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYCB is trading 35.27% off suggested target high and -17.87% from its likely low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares are -0.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.58% against -14.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $298.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $303.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $242.47 Million and $244.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.2% before jumping 24% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 27 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 6.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.89%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 3.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.71% of the shares at 62.85% float percentage. In total, 488 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 47.1 Million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $389.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.05 Million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $331.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12,325,858 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.12 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $117.43 Million.

