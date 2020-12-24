Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSFT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.64.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside on the day, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $225.6 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and 3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.52%. Short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw shorts transact 39Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $246.16, implying an increase of 10.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $220 and $272 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSFT is trading 22.52% off suggested target high and -0.9% from its likely low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Microsoft Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are +10.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.84% against 5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.6% this quarter before jumping 12.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $40.19 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.71 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.91 Billion and $35.02 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.9% before jumping 10.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.55% annually.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 27 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Microsoft Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.76%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Microsoft Corporation insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.89% of the shares at 71.93% float percentage. In total, 4887 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 622.69 Million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.97 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 516.07 Million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $108.54 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 212,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.63 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 155.24 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $32.65 Billion.

