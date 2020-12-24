HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares stood at 1,164,664 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.87, to imply a decline of -5.08% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The HUYA share’s 52-week high remains $30.62, putting it -62.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.78. The company has a valuation of $4.41 Billion, with an average of 3.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for HUYA Inc. (HUYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside on the day, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.20 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.78%, and -11.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 5.96%. Short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw shorts transact 28.75 Million shares and set a 8.48 days time to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HUYA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are +7.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.39% against -11.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 37.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 40.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $474.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $464.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $352.58 Million and $344.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.6% before jumping 34.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 113.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.11% annually.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders hold 2.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.53% of the shares at 105.04% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.19 Million shares (or 47.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 7.98 Million shares, or about 46.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $191.11 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5,604,327 shares. This is just over 32.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.55 Million, or 26.38% of the shares, all valued at about $108.97 Million.

