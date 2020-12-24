GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)’s traded shares stood at 1,705,302 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GIX share’s 52-week high remains $12.12, putting it -10.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $244.81 Million, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 739.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside on the day, GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.30 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.09%, and 7.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.46%. Short interest in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) saw shorts transact 184.65 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)’s Major holders

GigCapital2, Inc. insiders hold 20.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.66% of the shares at 83.57% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.63 Million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with 1.07 Million shares, or about 4.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.89 Million.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund holds roughly 61,579 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $625.64 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.15 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $448.57 Thousand.

