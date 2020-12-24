Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s traded shares stood at 3,209,858 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 19.81% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The POLA share’s 52-week high remains $6.64, putting it -7.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $71.89 Million, with an average of 1.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

After registering a 19.81% upside on the day, Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.39- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.13%, and -4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 159.24%. Short interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw shorts transact 831.34 Million shares and set a 166.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 29.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POLA is trading 29.66% off suggested target high and 29.66% from its likely low.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -53.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -377.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Polar Power, Inc. insiders hold 53.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.03% of the shares at 34.63% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 576.3 Thousand shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arosa Capital Management LP with 413.67 Thousand shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 547,734 shares. This is just over 4.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.5 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $83.74 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored