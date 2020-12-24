GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s traded shares stood at 2,189,025 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.82, to imply an increase of 9.14% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The GTT share’s 52-week high remains $15.77, putting it -312.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $224.69 Million, with an average of 912.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

After registering a 9.14% upside on the day, GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.42- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 13.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.14%, and -0.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -66.34%. Short interest in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) saw shorts transact 8.26 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 135.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTT is trading 187.96% off suggested target high and 83.25% from its likely low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $416.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2020, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $416.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.9% before falling -0.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 60.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

GTT Communications, Inc. insiders hold 20.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.52% of the shares at 94.62% float percentage. In total, 132 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spruce House Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.88 Million shares (or 26.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 5.21 Million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.88 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 713,242 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 641.09 Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $3.31 Million.

