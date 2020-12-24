Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares stood at 1,989,537 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.44, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The AUPH share’s 52-week high remains $21.93, putting it -63.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $1.71 Billion, with an average of 4.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUPH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside on the day, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.70 this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 8.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.4%, and -3.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.66%. Short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw shorts transact 5.5 Million shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.43, implying an increase of 74.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.9 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUPH is trading 123.21% off suggested target high and 33.18% from its likely low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are -16.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.25% against 16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.4% this quarter before jumping 81.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 142.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30Million and $31Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.3% before falling -35.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -53% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 13.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.85% of the shares at 64.85% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Healthcor Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.87 Million shares (or 7.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.17 Million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $76.19 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,383,986 shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about $19.37 Million.

