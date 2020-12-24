FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s traded shares stood at 1,044,976 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.42, to imply an increase of 0.41% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The FLIR share’s 52-week high remains $59.44, putting it -33.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.85. The company has a valuation of $5.83 Billion, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FLIR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) trade information

After registering a 0.41% upside on the day, FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.34 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.78%, and 8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.38%. Short interest in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw shorts transact 3.39 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.56, implying an increase of 0.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLIR is trading 21.57% off suggested target high and -21.21% from its likely low.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FLIR Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) shares are +11.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.48% against 4.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.7% this quarter before jumping 23.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $492.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $459.86 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $489.04 Million and $450.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.7% before jumping 2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -37.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.4% annually.

FLIR Dividends

FLIR Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 30, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.41%.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Major holders

FLIR Systems, Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.7% of the shares at 93.55% float percentage. In total, 664 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.27 Million shares (or 10.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $511.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.72 Million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $384.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,706,136 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $109.76 Million.

