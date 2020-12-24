Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s traded shares stood at 1,325,616 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply an increase of 10.76% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The EVOL share’s 52-week high remains $2.58, putting it -4.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $30.12 Million, with an average of 195.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 103.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVOL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

After registering a 10.76% upside on the day, Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.53- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.76%, and 48.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 176.32%. Short interest in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw shorts transact 4.33 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 183.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOL is trading 183.4% off suggested target high and 183.4% from its likely low.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Evolving Systems, Inc. insiders hold 28.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.74% of the shares at 31.88% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 778.63 Thousand shares (or 6.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $903.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 340.84 Thousand shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $395.37 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 93,207 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.12 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.96 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $32.44 Thousand.

