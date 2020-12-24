Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 2,954,401 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.6, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $96.45, putting it -18.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.01. The company has a valuation of $5.09 Billion, with an average of 4.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDIT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside on the day, Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $96.45 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 15.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.52%, and 178.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 175.58%. Short interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 11.06 Million shares and set a 6.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.33, implying a decline of -43.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT is trading -15.44% off suggested target high and -82.84% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) shares are +159.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.58% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1.4% this quarter before falling -15.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 314.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.18 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.28 Million and $5.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49% before falling -9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Editas Medicine, Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.86% of the shares at 84.01% float percentage. In total, 313 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.67 Million shares (or 17.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.71 Million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $160.17 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,712,794 shares. This is just over 9.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 Million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about $55.96 Million.

