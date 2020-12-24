On the currency markets, on Wednesday, the euro remained eventually below $1.22 mark with a fall of -0.41% to settle at $1.2187. After the new situation arising from not signing of the new stimulus plan by President Donald Trump in its current form, the Dollar index (DXY), which tests its evolution against a basket of 6 currencies (euro, pound sterling, yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and Swedish krona), dropped -0.25 percent to 90.41 points.

Also there have been released some indicators on Wednesday showing a brief picture about the U.S. economy. Compared to the previous month, Durable Goods Orders (MoM) increased by 0.9 percent in November, against a forecast of 0.6 percent and after a rise of 1.8 percent a month earlier. Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp (MoM) rose by 0.4 percent, against a forecast of 0.5 percent and after a rise of 1.9 percent over the previous month.

In November, U.S. households’ Personal Income (MoM) dropped by 1.1% compared to the previous month, compared to -0.3% consensus. The previous month, income was down 0.6 percent. According to the U.S. government survey, Personal Spending (MoM) dropped by 0.4 percent against the -0.2 percent consensus.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final Index in the United States for December was 80.7 vs 81.4 in the first estimate and 81.3 in the local consensus. The reading from the previous month was confirmed at 76.9. The Michigan Current Conditions Final Index went up from 87 to 90, while the Michigan Consumer Expectations Final index went up from 70.5 to 74.6.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, for the month of November, New Home Sales in the U.S. dropped 11 percent to 841,000, compared to 995,000 local consensus and 945,000 for the updated reading of the previous month. The median sale price rose to $335,300 year-on-year by 2.2 percent.