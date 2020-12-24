Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s traded shares stood at 1,470,218 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.3, to imply a decline of -2.3% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The DVN share’s 52-week high remains $26.98, putting it -76.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.7. The company has a valuation of $5.87 Billion, with an average of 9.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DVN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

After registering a -2.3% downside on the day, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.25 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.65%, and -0.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -41.51%. Short interest in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) saw shorts transact 16.14 Million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.64, implying an increase of 21.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVN is trading 115.69% off suggested target high and -21.57% from its likely low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Devon Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares are +36.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -105.07% against -32.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -94.4% this quarter before jumping 15.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -27.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.76 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.59 Billion and $2.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28.7% before falling -15.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -118.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.45% annually.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Devon Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.69%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Devon Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.18% of the shares at 84.71% float percentage. In total, 687 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 37.72 Million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 26.56 Million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $251.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 8,936,190 shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.84 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $74.15 Million.

