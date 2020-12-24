China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 1,496,126 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 11.55% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $1.4, putting it -197.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $20.42 Million, with an average of 359.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 565.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CPHI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

After registering a 11.55% upside on the day, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.479 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.28%, and 9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.85%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) saw shorts transact 156.17 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 857.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPHI is trading 857.45% off suggested target high and 857.45% from its likely low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -92.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 49.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.98% of the shares at 5.93% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 728.58 Thousand shares (or 1.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $265.79 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 235Thousand shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $85.73 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 195,000 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.14 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $15.61 Thousand.

