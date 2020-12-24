Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares stood at 1,139,224 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 4.03% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CHS share’s 52-week high remains $4.46, putting it -187.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $185.87 Million, with an average of 2.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

After registering a 4.03% upside on the day, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.70 this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -12.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -59.32%. Short interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw shorts transact 8.6 Million shares and set a 4.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.67, implying an increase of 7.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHS is trading 29.03% off suggested target high and -3.23% from its likely low.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chico’s FAS, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) shares are +22.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14350% against -14.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -933.3% this quarter before jumping 103.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -145.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS, Inc. insiders hold 7.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.21% of the shares at 83.28% float percentage. In total, 186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.38 Million shares (or 16.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 8.19 Million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $7.97 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,619,771 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $3.83 Million.

