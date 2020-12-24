BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares stood at 4,339,122 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.01, to imply a decline of -0.92% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The BP share’s 52-week high remains $40.08, putting it -90.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.74. The company has a valuation of $71.72 Billion, with an average of 13.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BP p.l.c. (BP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside on the day, BP p.l.c. (BP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.02 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.2%, and -4.02% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -44.41%. Short interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw shorts transact 6.49 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.01, implying an increase of 28.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.52 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BP is trading 85.63% off suggested target high and -26.13% from its likely low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $46.86 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.71 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.11 Billion and $59.65 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34.1% before falling -16.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -57.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3% annually.

BP Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP p.l.c. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.26, with the share yield ticking at 5.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.15%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP p.l.c. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.26% of the shares at 8.26% float percentage. In total, 974 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 28.77 Million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 13.73 Million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $239.8 Million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP p.l.c. (BP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 9,000,000 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.27 Million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about $160.14 Million.

