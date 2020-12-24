Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,329,256 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.51, to imply an increase of 0.41% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BSX share’s 52-week high remains $46.13, putting it -33.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.1. The company has a valuation of $48.76 Billion, with an average of 12.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

After registering a 0.41% upside on the day, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.13 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.47%, and 2.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.67%. Short interest in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) saw shorts transact 12.22 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.33, implying an increase of 25.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSX is trading 44.89% off suggested target high and 13.01% from its likely low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Scientific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are +1.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.54% against 8.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -30.4% this quarter before jumping 28.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $2.88 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.75 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.9 Billion and $2.54 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1% before jumping 8.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -63% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.72% annually.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corporation insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.59% of the shares at 94.8% float percentage. In total, 1241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 128.85 Million shares (or 9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.92 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 112.01 Million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.28 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,109,537 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.68 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Billion.

