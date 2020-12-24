SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s traded shares stood at 4,909,111 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.01, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SWI share’s 52-week high remains $24.34, putting it -52.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.5. The company has a valuation of $5.03 Billion, with an average of 7.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SolarWinds Corporation (SWI), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SWI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside on the day, SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.28 this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 12.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.2%, and -28.01% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.69%. Short interest in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.58, implying an increase of 34.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWI is trading 81.14% off suggested target high and -12.55% from its likely low.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarWinds Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) shares are -13.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.29% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.2% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $263.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $265.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $249.39 Million and $248.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.8% before jumping 7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 117.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.4% annually.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s Major holders

SolarWinds Corporation insiders hold 1.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.32% of the shares at 97.69% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 130.12 Million shares (or 41.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thoma Bravo, LP with 106.02 Million shares, or about 33.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.16 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2,669,240 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 Million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $44.79 Million.

