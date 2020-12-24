Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares stood at 1,353,513 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.82, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The QRTEA share’s 52-week high remains $12.54, putting it -15.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $4.51 Billion, with an average of 3.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QRTEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside on the day, Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.05 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.19%, and -5.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 91.28%. Short interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw shorts transact 22.16 Million shares and set a 4.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.2, implying an increase of 3.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QRTEA is trading 10.91% off suggested target high and -12.2% from its likely low.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.42 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.17 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.9% before jumping 4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -164.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.4% annually.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail, Inc. insiders hold 2.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.4% of the shares at 99.77% float percentage. In total, 478 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.31 Million shares (or 15.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.88 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $243.25 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 35,580,476 shares. This is just over 9.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.03 Million, or 3.36% of the shares, all valued at about $93.56 Million.

