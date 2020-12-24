Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares stood at 2,583,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.96, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The ORCL share’s 52-week high remains $66.2, putting it -1.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.71. The company has a valuation of $195.48 Billion, with an average of 18.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Oracle Corporation (ORCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORCL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside on the day, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.20 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2%, and 12.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.46%. Short interest in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) saw shorts transact 30.65 Million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.83, implying an increase of 4.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORCL is trading 77.03% off suggested target high and -13.79% from its likely low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oracle Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are +19.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.47% against 5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.4% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $10.07 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.8 Billion and $10.44 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.8% before jumping 3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.9% annually.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oracle Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 1.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.56%.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corporation insiders hold 38.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.84% of the shares at 81.59% float percentage. In total, 2431 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 179.56 Million shares (or 6.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.72 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 139.38 Million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.32 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 55,923,679 shares. This is just over 1.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.34 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.66 Million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $2.37 Billion.

