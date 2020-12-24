Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s traded shares stood at 1,104,790 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 9.87% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The OBLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -87.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $12.98 Million, with an average of 315.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OBLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying a decline of -55.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $0.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBLN is trading -55.09% off suggested target high and -55.09% from its likely low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 74.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 700.01 Thousand shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $637.29 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 43,043 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33Thousand, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about $30.04 Thousand.

