Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares stood at 6,256,277 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.2, to imply a decline of -2.9% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DXLG share’s 52-week high remains $1.31, putting it -555% down since that peak but is a weaker 0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.2. The company has a valuation of $11.03 Million, with an average of 4.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DXLG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

After registering a -2.9% downside on the day, Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.253 this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 19.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.29%, and -43.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -84.06%. Short interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 1400% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXLG is trading 1400% off suggested target high and 1400% from its likely low.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $57.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.07 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group, Inc. insiders hold 16.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.48% of the shares at 54.54% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.43 Million shares (or 16.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.78 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $717Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 694,087 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $178.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 512.32 Thousand, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $131.97 Thousand.

