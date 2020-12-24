Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares stood at 1,581,848 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.49, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AKTS share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -5.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $482.46 Million, with an average of 1.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 663.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AKTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside on the day, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.23 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.17%, and 62.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.12%. Short interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw shorts transact 8.66 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.83, implying a decline of -13.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKTS is trading -3.92% off suggested target high and -19.94% from its likely low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akoustis Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares are +45.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.12% against 30.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.3% this quarter before falling -4.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 451.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -0.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 11.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.64% of the shares at 44.83% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 5.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.54 Million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 896,167 shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 722.11 Thousand, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $5.5 Million.

