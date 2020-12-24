Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares stood at 1,390,136 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.92, to imply a decline of -1.02% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The EARS share’s 52-week high remains $6.6, putting it -126.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $33.34 Million, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EARS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside on the day, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.17- this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.96%, and 205.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.25%. Short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw shorts transact 123.78 Million shares and set a 18.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 389.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EARS is trading 389.73% off suggested target high and 389.73% from its likely low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.42% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.85 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.27 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 12.51 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.11 Thousand.

