Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares stood at 4,086,268 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.9, to imply a decline of -7.77% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ATHX share’s 52-week high remains $4.38, putting it -130.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $375.63 Million, with an average of 3.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Athersys, Inc. (ATHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATHX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

After registering a -7.77% downside on the day, Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.34 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 18.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.6%, and 21.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.47%. Short interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw shorts transact 32.11 Million shares and set a 15.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 228.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATHX is trading 321.05% off suggested target high and 163.16% from its likely low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athersys, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) shares are -34.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.28% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -83.3% this quarter before jumping 30% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -96.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $70Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $287Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -75.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -65.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys, Inc. insiders hold 9.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.17% of the shares at 32.24% float percentage. In total, 183 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.18 Million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 12.04 Million shares, or about 6.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $23.48 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9,414,166 shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.89 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $9.53 Million.

