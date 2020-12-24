Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 18,048,838 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.77, to imply a decline of -0.92% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $35.72, putting it -19.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.95. The company has a valuation of $257.88 Billion, with an average of 54.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside on the day, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.35 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.21%, and 2.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.52%. Short interest in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 73.65 Million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.71, implying an increase of 3.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAC is trading 37.72% off suggested target high and -26.1% from its likely low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of America Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares are +21.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.64% against -29.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.1% this quarter before jumping 35% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $20.39 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.49 Billion and $22.91 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.4% before falling -6.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 5.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.19% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation has its next earnings report out on January 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.78%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank of America Corporation insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.11% of the shares at 71.18% float percentage. In total, 2681 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.01 Billion shares (or 11.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.33 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 613.53 Million shares, or about 7.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $14.78 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 219,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.27 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 156.41 Million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $3.77 Billion.

