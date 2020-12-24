Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares stood at 976,781 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.1, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ENB share’s 52-week high remains $43.15, putting it -34.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.57. The company has a valuation of $65.04 Billion, with an average of 3.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enbridge Inc. (ENB), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ENB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.39 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.38%, and 2.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.49%. Short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw shorts transact 9.34 Million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.09, implying an increase of 24.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.66 and $45.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENB is trading 42.02% off suggested target high and -4.49% from its likely low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are +5.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.5% against -8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.2% this quarter before jumping 54.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.14 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.48 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.77 Billion and $8.75 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 8.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 81.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.4% annually.

ENB Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.61, with the share yield ticking at 8.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.41%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.21% of the shares at 57.3% float percentage. In total, 1297 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 148.63 Million shares (or 7.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 85.57 Million shares, or about 4.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.5 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 34,763,933 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.22 Million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $1.1 Billion.

