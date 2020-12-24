iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 8,075,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.4, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $28.03, putting it -61.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $13Billion, with an average of 22.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for iQIYI, Inc. (IQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IQ a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside on the day, iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.75 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.29%, and -21.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.52%. Short interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 42.43 Million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares are -24.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.9% against 8.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.4% this quarter before jumping 39.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.15 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.7% before jumping 3.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.75% annually.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI, Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.8% of the shares at 63.01% float percentage. In total, 328 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 39.3 Million shares (or 1.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $887.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 28.68 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $647.69 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3,819,022 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 Million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about $79.02 Million.

