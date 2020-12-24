Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ARCT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

After registering a -14.18% downside on the day, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $124 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 18.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.19%, and 65.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 835.23%. Short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw shorts transact 4.59 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $112.42, implying an increase of 10.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $172 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCT is trading 69.19% off suggested target high and -33.11% from its likely low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are +103.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.98% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -17.1% this quarter before jumping 13.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -53.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.5% before jumping 313.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.57% of the shares at 86.51% float percentage. In total, 184 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Healthcor Management LP with 1.59 Million shares, or about 6.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $68.4 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 1,965,560 shares. This is just over 8.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 5.8% of the shares, all valued at about $130.42 Million.

