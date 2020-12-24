Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s traded shares stood at 2,097,109 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.94, to imply a decline of -1.2% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AIV share’s 52-week high remains $7.4229, putting it -50.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2702. The company has a valuation of $735.4 Million, with an average of 34.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.31, implying a decline of -12.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.66 and $5.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIV is trading 5.26% off suggested target high and -25.91% from its likely low.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apartment Investment and Management Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares are +25.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.84% against -6.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -91.2% this quarter before falling -275% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $205.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $214.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $230.03 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -27.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.1% annually.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Major holders

Apartment Investment and Management Company insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.84% of the shares at 99.59% float percentage. In total, 497 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.54 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $774.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 11.75 Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $490.55 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5,382,275 shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $258.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.85 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $160.74 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored