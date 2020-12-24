Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 1,235,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.03, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -56.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $47.83 Billion, with an average of 17.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ambev S.A. (ABEV), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ABEV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside on the day, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.17- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 8.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.09%. Short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw shorts transact 67.48 Million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.49, implying an increase of 15.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABEV is trading 48.51% off suggested target high and -17.49% from its likely low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambev S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are +15.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.37% against 1.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.6% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.58 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.75 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.1% before falling -2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -42.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ABEV Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambev S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.7%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.61% of the shares at 8.61% float percentage. In total, 371 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 216.29 Million shares (or 16.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $488.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 192.87 Million shares, or about 15.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $435.9 Million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 103,000,000 shares. This is just over 8.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74.03 Million, or 5.77% of the shares, all valued at about $158.42 Million.

