AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s traded shares stood at 27,868,620 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.93, to imply an increase of 16.79% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The UAVS share’s 52-week high remains $8.72, putting it -9.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $459.79 Million, with an average of 18.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UAVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.75, implying an increase of 5621.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $453.75 and $453.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAVS is trading 5621.94% off suggested target high and 5621.94% from its likely low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 32.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. insiders hold 19.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.62% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 821.55 Thousand shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 303.27 Thousand shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $691.46 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 795,956 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 113.29 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $258.3 Thousand.

