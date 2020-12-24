Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,208,026 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.86, to imply an increase of 6.04% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The APTX share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -67.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $244.17 Million, with an average of 860.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

After registering a 6.04% upside on the day, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.93- this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.04%, and 14.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.87%. Short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.56, implying an increase of 173.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTX is trading 210.88% off suggested target high and 107.25% from its likely low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptinyx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are -9.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.26% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.5% this quarter before jumping 23.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -52.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $120Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $918Million and $818Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -86.9% before falling -84.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Aptinyx Inc. insiders hold 3.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.1% of the shares at 57.23% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.56 Million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 5.31 Million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.93 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 781,655 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 515.25 Thousand, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $2.05 Million.

