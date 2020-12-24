Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s traded shares stood at 5,575,378 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.19, to imply an increase of 41.04% or $4.42 in intraday trading. The NLTX share’s 52-week high remains $18.13, putting it -19.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.81. The company has a valuation of $623.49 Million, with an average of 422.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 220.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NLTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) trade information

After registering a 41.04% upside on the day, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.95 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 9.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.35%, and 34.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.31%. Short interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) saw shorts transact 2.24 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.71, implying an increase of 49.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLTX is trading 97.5% off suggested target high and 31.67% from its likely low.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -91.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.1% annually.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s Major holders

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 20.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.2% of the shares at 83.06% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.86 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $46.36 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 714,387 shares. This is just over 1.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 476.1 Thousand, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.71 Million.

