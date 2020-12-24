Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares stood at 3,250,568 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.09, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BCS share’s 52-week high remains $9.76, putting it -20.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $35.66 Billion, with an average of 5.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Barclays PLC (BCS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside on the day, Barclays PLC (BCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.39- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and 1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.92%. Short interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw shorts transact 5.09 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.15, implying an increase of 0.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.95 and $12.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCS is trading 49.94% off suggested target high and -26.45% from its likely low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 53.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.6% annually.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays PLC insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.87% of the shares at 1.87% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.59 Million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 6.98 Million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.98 Million.

We also have DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barclays PLC (BCS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 7,035,082 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.8 Million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $19.93 Million.

