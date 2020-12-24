Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 2,491,879 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5, to imply a decline of -2.53% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $22.21, putting it -344.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $1.94 Billion, with an average of 8.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside on the day, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.31- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.47%, and 11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.61%. Short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 23.71 Million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.9, implying an increase of 98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRN is trading 280% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amarin Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are -25.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 43.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $171.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $179.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.7% before jumping 30.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 83.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.9% annually.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.56% of the shares at 39.97% float percentage. In total, 321 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 32.02 Million shares (or 8.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eversept Partners, LP with 10.65 Million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $44.85 Million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 3,853,896 shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 Million, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $22.68 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored