Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)’s traded shares stood at 15,193,302 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.02, to imply an increase of 4.24% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The IPOC share’s 52-week high remains $15.14, putting it -7.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.87. The company has a valuation of $1.45 Billion, with an average of 12.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPOC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) trade information

After registering a 4.24% upside on the day, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.14 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 7.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.86%, and 40.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.45%. Short interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) saw shorts transact 729.7 Million shares and set a 151.39 days time to cover.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)’s Major holders

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III insiders hold 25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.96% of the shares at 82.61% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.2 Million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 3.68 Million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $45.83 Million.

We also have Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 654,600 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 260.74 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $3.25 Million.

