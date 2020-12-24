Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares stood at 1,136,503 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.92, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CARR share’s 52-week high remains $41.48, putting it -9.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.5. The company has a valuation of $32.83 Billion, with an average of 4.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CARR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside on the day, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.86 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -3.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 215.87%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 13.33 Million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.2, implying an increase of 8.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARR is trading 26.58% off suggested target high and -5.06% from its likely low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -22.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.62% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation has its next earnings report out on October 29, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.99% of the shares at 84.02% float percentage. In total, 1363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 89.64 Million shares (or 10.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 74.01 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.26 Billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 28,678,596 shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $875.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.3 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $741.98 Million.

