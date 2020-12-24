BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 9,115,043 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply a decline of -1.39% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $9.69, putting it -36.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $4.01 Billion, with an average of 19.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside on the day, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.34- this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 14.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.96%, and 25.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.44%. Short interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw shorts transact 29.6 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.83, implying an increase of 24.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB is trading 182.09% off suggested target high and -36.53% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $246.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $243.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $291Million and $214.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.4% before jumping 13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -281.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.79% of the shares at 51.47% float percentage. In total, 388 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.76 Million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $283.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 46.72 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $214.47 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 21,111,918 shares. This is just over 3.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.37 Million, or 2.2% of the shares, all valued at about $56.8 Million.

