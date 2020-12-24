Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares stood at 643,126 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.49, to imply a decline of -3.25% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The ADVM share’s 52-week high remains $26.98, putting it -116.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.36. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 1.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 997.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

After registering a -3.25% downside on the day, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.34 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.3%, and -10.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.42%. Short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw shorts transact 12.35 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.88, implying an increase of 107.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADVM is trading 188.23% off suggested target high and 4.08% from its likely low.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) shares are -46.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.7% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10.3% this quarter before falling -3.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -76% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.56% of the shares at 100.41% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.41 Million shares (or 9.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 8Million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $82.4 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4,433,483 shares. This is just over 4.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $25.09 Million.

