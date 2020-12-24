21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares stood at 1,222,231 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.61, to imply a decline of -1.75% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The VNET share’s 52-week high remains $34.47, putting it -5.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $4.34 Billion, with an average of 2.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

After registering a -1.75% downside on the day, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.47 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.77%, and 31.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 349.79%. Short interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw shorts transact 2.55 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 21Vianet Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares are +34.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 962.5% against 18.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3033.3% this quarter before jumping 81.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 35.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 10.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

21Vianet Group, Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.84% of the shares at 77.75% float percentage. In total, 199 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.85 Million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 5.36 Million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $124.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 1,272,075 shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 Million, or 1.4% of the shares, all valued at about $34.07 Million.

