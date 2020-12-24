180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s traded shares stood at 1,781,087 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 11.4% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TURN share’s 52-week high remains $2.69, putting it -25.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $66.91 Million, with an average of 125.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 56.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TURN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 86.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TURN is trading 86.05% off suggested target high and 86.05% from its likely low.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s Major holders

180 Degree Capital Corp. insiders hold 6.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.16% of the shares at 35.31% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.3 Million shares (or 7.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Financial Consulate, Inc. with 2.07 Million shares, or about 6.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.91 Million.

We also have Ancora MicroCap Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Ancora MicroCap Fd holds roughly 127,675 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.31 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $8.04 Thousand.

