In the latest trading session, 1,351,133 Sotera Health Company(NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.36 changing hands around $0.87 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.59 Billion. SHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.99% off its 52-week high of $29. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 12.1% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Analysts give the Sotera Health Company (SHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SHC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sotera Health Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHC’s forecast low is $31 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sotera Health Company earnings to decrease by -255.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.24% per year.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

