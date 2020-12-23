In the latest trading session, 1,099,575 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.(NYSE:AQUA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.56 changing hands around $1.22 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.14 Billion. AQUA’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.85% off its 52-week high of $28.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.31% up since then. When we look at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.76 Million.

Analysts give the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AQUA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Instantly AQUA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.83- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQUA’s forecast low is $18 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $322.68 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $354.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320.98 Million and $351.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. earnings to decrease by -3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.55% per year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares while 99.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.7%. There are 290 institutions holding the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.93% of the shares, roughly 8.2 Million AQUA shares worth $173.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 7.34 Million shares worth $155.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2630973 shares estimated at $55.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.19 Million shares worth around $46.47 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored