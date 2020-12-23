In the latest trading session, 10,992,494 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.4 changing hands around $2.12 or 0.5% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.13 Million. CYCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -206.25% off its 52-week high of $19.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.25% up since then. When we look at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 119.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.43 Million.

Analysts give the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CYCC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 49.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.07-9 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 233.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYCC’s forecast low is $18 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +275% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 181.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46%. The 2020 estimates are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 20.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.09% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 9.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.64%. There are 11 institutions holding the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.58% of the shares, roughly 125.58 Thousand CYCC shares worth $458.36 Thousand.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 45.76 Thousand shares worth $167.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 5308 shares estimated at $19.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Thousand shares worth around $11.43 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored