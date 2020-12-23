In the latest trading session, 2,075,878 Wanda Sports Group Company Limited(NASDAQ:WSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.5 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.85 Million. WSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -94% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.6% up since then. When we look at Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 135.02 Million.

Analysts give the Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WSG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) trade information

Instantly WSG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.51-0 on Wednesday, Dec 23 added 0.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wanda Sports Group Company Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.66% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited will rise +800%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.78 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $279.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $255.48 Million and $161.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited earnings to decrease by -633.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.63% per year.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares while 4.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.02%. There are 13 institutions holding the Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stock share, with DG Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.29% of the shares, roughly 641.11 Thousand WSG shares worth $1.49 Million.

Newtyn Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 409.82 Thousand shares worth $950.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

