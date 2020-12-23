In the latest trading session, 1,271,067 Unity Biotechnology, Inc.(NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.62 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $297.37 Million. UBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.73% off its 52-week high of $15.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.6% up since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 705.57 Million.

Analysts give the Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended UBX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.09-7 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBX’s forecast low is $4 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +113.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. earnings to increase by 30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.8% of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 56.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.06%. There are 114 institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 4.85 Million UBX shares worth $16.79 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 3.8 Million shares worth $13.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2094314 shares estimated at $8.1 Million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $3.53 Million.

