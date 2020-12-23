In the latest trading session, 6,881,771 The Boeing Company(NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $221.33 changing hands around $2.55 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $124.71 Billion. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.11% off its 52-week high of $349.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.79% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.92 Million.

Analysts give the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.02.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $228.49 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 2.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $229.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $125 with $307 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.52% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.82% over the past 6 months, a 157.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise +56.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.67 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $17.21 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.91 Billion and $16.91 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.6%. The 2020 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to decrease by -106.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.33% per year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of The Boeing Company shares while 52.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.01%. There are 2125 institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 40.59 Million BA shares worth $6.71 Billion.

Newport Trust Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 35.14 Million shares worth $5.81 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15078469 shares estimated at $2.49 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 10.88 Million shares worth around $1.8 Billion.

