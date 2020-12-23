In the latest trading session, 1,180,418 Talos Energy Inc.(NYSE:TALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.72 changing hands around -$0.31 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $627.48 Million. TALO’s current price is a discount, trading about -305.96% off its 52-week high of $31.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.23% up since then. When we look at Talos Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.21 Million.

Analysts give the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Although TALO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.04-1 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 14.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TALO’s forecast low is $11 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +146.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talos Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.63% over the past 6 months, a -129.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -32.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talos Energy Inc. will drop -3000%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -108.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.56 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Talos Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $219.01 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $233.24 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Talos Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of Talos Energy Inc. shares while 88.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.54%. There are 196 institutions holding the Talos Energy Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 35.03% of the shares, roughly 25.58 Million TALO shares worth $165Million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.28% or 19.19 Million shares worth $123.78 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2074193 shares estimated at $14.13 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $12.71 Million.

