In the latest trading session, 3,070,946 Suncor Energy Inc.(NYSE:SU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.15 changing hands around $0.71 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.31 Billion. SU’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.52% off its 52-week high of $34.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.97% up since then. When we look at Suncor Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.46 Million.

Analysts give the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SU as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Suncor Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.83- on Friday, Dec 18 added 3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SU’s forecast low is $15.28 with $26.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Suncor Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.62% over the past 6 months, a -155.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Suncor Energy Inc. will rise +28.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.54 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Suncor Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $7.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.17 Billion and $5.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Suncor Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.49% per year.

SU Dividends

The 3.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.65. It is important to note, however, that the 3.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.82% per year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares while 68.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.17%. There are 711 institutions holding the Suncor Energy Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.31% of the shares, roughly 81.05 Million SU shares worth $991.2 Million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 72.13 Million shares worth $882.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 53677054 shares estimated at $656.47 Million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 25.83 Million shares worth around $407.09 Million.

