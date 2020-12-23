In the latest trading session, 3,291,188 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.(NYSE:STPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.09 changing hands around $1.59 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $963.28 Million. STPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.29% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.22% up since then. When we look at Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Analysts give the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STPK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

